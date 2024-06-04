Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.39% from the stock’s current price.

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Holley

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holley has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Holley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.