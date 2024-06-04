Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

