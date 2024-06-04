GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLB. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.
GitLab Stock Down 0.3 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $222,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GitLab by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
