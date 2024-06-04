Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $188.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

