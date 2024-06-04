ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

