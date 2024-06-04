Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after buying an additional 2,086,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

