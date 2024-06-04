Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

