Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

