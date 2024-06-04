Rathbones Group PLC Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.8 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $254.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

