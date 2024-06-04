Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

