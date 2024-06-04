Rathbones Group PLC Sells 6,581 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

