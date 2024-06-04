Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

