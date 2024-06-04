Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 137 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $9,708,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $4,019,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.