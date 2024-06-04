Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after buying an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

