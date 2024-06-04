Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 48,430 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,430 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

