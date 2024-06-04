BMO Capital Markets Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

TSE RY opened at C$148.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$139.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

