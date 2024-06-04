Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys Shares of 950 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.21. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.