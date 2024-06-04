NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

