Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 427,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 77,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

