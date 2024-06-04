Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2% yr/yr to ~$1.53-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05 and $3.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of BBWI opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

