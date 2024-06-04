American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
SDSI stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.