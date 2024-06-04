PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE SDHY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
