PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
