PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

