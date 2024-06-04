Insurance Australia Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $1.47 (ASX:IAGPF)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.466 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.