Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $1.16 (ASX:BENPI)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.159 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
