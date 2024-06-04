FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FDM Group Price Performance

FDM opened at GBX 427 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.18. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 722 ($9.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a market cap of £465.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,202.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £999.94 ($1,281.15). In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09). Also, insider Sheila Flavell bought 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £999.94 ($1,281.15). Insiders acquired a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $1,064,452 in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

