Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

