Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Vontier has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

