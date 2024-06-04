LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LMP stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,094.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.80 ($2.70).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,599.62). Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.