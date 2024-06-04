Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

Shares of EQUEY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

