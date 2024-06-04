Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
Shares of EQUEY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $7.28.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equatorial Energia
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.