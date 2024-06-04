Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Plans GBX 4.90 Dividend

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gooch & Housego Trading Down 4.7 %
GHH stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.95. Gooch & Housego has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 685.66 ($8.78). The firm has a market cap of £141.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Gooch & Housego Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gooch & Housego
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.