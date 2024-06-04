Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Plans GBX 4.90 Dividend

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 4.7 %

GHH stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.95. Gooch & Housego has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 685.66 ($8.78). The firm has a market cap of £141.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

