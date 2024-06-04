Qtum Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00005003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $363.75 million and $32.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.71 or 0.05447879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00050525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,178,054 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

