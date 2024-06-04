Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $224.90 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

