Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $234.97 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Audius has a market capitalization of $234.97 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

