KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. KOK has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $152,350.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,023.79 or 0.99857285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00108963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00209554 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $144,410.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

