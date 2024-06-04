Siacoin (SC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $372.71 million and $4.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00676502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00118327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00224443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,346,065,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,316,796,064 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

