ICON Price Tops $0.21 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.16 million and $5.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,622,764 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

