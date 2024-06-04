EOS (EOS) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $106.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001117 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001185 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,997,999 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

