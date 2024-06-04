Verge Market Cap Reaches $96.12 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Verge has a market capitalization of $96.12 million and $4.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00676502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00118327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00224443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

