ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $91,091.66 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,023.79 or 0.99857285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00108963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02715167 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91,336.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

