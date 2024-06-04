Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 74 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 274.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $364.20 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average is $365.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

