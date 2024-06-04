California State Teachers Retirement System Has $165.96 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $165,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,823 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $339.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average of $327.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

