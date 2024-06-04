California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,681 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $156,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $4,015,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

