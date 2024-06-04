California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,066 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Synopsys worth $125,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $561.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

