California State Teachers Retirement System Has $143.60 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $143,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $341.64 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

