California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $150,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $989.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,001.04. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $946.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

