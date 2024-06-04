California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,732 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Blackstone worth $149,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.