California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $136,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock worth $1,115,162,920. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.