California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,795 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $117,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after buying an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

