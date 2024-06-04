California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,920 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $103,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.